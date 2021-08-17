DAOBet Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $38.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $666.26 or 0.01458803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00358243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00122702 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003633 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000070 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

