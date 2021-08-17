Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Up 38.9% in July

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the July 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.17. 1,757,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,494. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $150.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,045,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after buying an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRI shares. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

