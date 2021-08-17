Dash (DASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $415.38 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $195.17 or 0.00436371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dash has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $415.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003304 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.52 or 0.01376179 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,285,111 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

