DATA Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, DATA has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $8.23 million and $389,672.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00060893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00016802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.46 or 0.00916060 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

About DATA

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.