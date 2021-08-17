Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 2,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

