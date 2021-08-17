DEAPcoin Trading Up 4.5% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $31.34 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,439,564,172 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

