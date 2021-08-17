DECENT (DCT) Market Capitalization Tops $240,284.78

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. DECENT has a market cap of $240,284.78 and $24.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DECENT has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00306342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00045319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2017. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent is a decentralized open source content distribution platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, or share content without unnecessary middleman fees or manipulation. Using Decent, authors can share their content directly with consumers using blockchain technology and a modified version of the Bittorrent protocol, without any cultural, geographical or political limitations. Decent holds multiple advantages over traditional platforms, such censorship resistance, which is ensured by Decent's decentralized nature where no single server can be targetted or shut down (It is also impossible to target specific nodes with one piece of content in mind). It allows consumers to acquire content for a cheaper price, while the content creators can keep 100% of the profits. Furthermore, there is no central authority that dictates what content is worth downloading, meaning that content creators are free to express themselves completely and to succeed (or fail) in their craft, regardless of what corporations or governments see fit. The reputation, recommendation, and feedback systems will give every user an equal opportunity. Decent will host an ICO starting on the 10th of September in which 70% of the DCT tokens' total supply will be sold for ETH and BTC. The remaining 30% will be used for mining rewards. DCT tokens are used to fuel the Decent Platform and is required to publish and buy content. Users can choose to set the price for their published content. “

