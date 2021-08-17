Decentraland (MANA) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $187.60 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001759 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00839458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100617 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,110,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,392,343 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

