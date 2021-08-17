Deckers Outdoor (DECK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) recently:

8/12/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $470.00 to $540.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $495.00 to $517.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $425.00 to $475.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $440.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $447.00 to $471.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $444.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Deckers Outdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $426.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Deckers have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative line of products, targeting consumers digitally and optimizing omni-channel distribution have been contributing to its performance. This is evident from the company's sturdy fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Both top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and compared favorably with the year-ago period. Strength in company’s brands except for Sanuk, direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform and positive impacts of the solid execution of its strategy were tailwinds. As a result, it issued upbeat view for fiscal 2022. However, management expects operational headwinds like capacity constraints and elevated costs with respect to warehouse employee safety and payroll costs.”

7/22/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Deckers Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $436.00 to $444.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DECK traded down $12.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $421.36. 16,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $444.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.38.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

