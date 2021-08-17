DeepBrain Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $24.51 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and approximately $507,837.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002483 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00052823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00058585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00126873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015686 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

