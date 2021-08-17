Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and $1.22 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00125882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.79 or 0.00156263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,678.23 or 1.00036809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00906460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 398,786,387 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.