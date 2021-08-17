DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.23 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 38.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $5.18 million and $1,386.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,546,236 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

