Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBJ) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11. 2,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.