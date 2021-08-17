DeHive (DHV) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. DeHive has a market cap of $925,264.87 and $1.11 million worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00124620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00151948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,510.96 or 0.99796932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00898343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

