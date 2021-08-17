DEJAVE (DJV) Price Down 29.2% This Week

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $323.07 or 0.00725153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $851,301.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00051709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00124137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00150913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,297.68 or 0.99427764 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.66 or 0.00881342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.