Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. Wedbush raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.