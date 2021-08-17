Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Short Interest Update

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,753,900 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 2,750,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,692.4 days.

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DROOF. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

