Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.
A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
