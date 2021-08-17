Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

