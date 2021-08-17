Derbend Asset Management Purchases Shares of 10,038 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $119.66. 6,527,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $119.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

