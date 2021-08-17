Desjardins Cuts IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) Price Target to $10.25

IM Cannabis (CNSX:IMCC) had its price target lowered by Desjardins to $10.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

