Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $36.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAVE. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.14. 153,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,324,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.56. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 74.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 242.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 106,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.