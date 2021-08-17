Dev Protocol (DEV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.94 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00011573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $351,704.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009626 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00197897 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

