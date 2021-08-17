DeXe Achieves Market Cap of $38.70 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.44 or 0.00025346 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. DeXe has a market capitalization of $38.70 million and $8.24 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,382,923 coins. The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

