DEXTools (DEXT) Price Hits $0.43

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $42.52 million and $440,780.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00064025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00016836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.00935990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00049697 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,966,097 coins and its circulating supply is 99,293,843 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

