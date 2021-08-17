Dfyn Network (DFYN) Achieves Market Cap of $27.33 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $27.33 million and $4.24 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00135257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00157461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.98 or 1.00045189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.00920854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.34 or 0.06993000 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,003,125 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dfyn Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dfyn Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

