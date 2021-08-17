Dfyn Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.96 Million (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $24.98 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00128126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00152300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,890.70 or 0.99469577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.09 or 0.00877672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,083,823 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars.

