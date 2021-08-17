dHedge DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.35 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and $1.46 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00062914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.12 or 0.00929742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00050041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00170842 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,677,154 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

