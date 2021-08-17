Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stake Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.