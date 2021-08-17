Diamond (DMD) Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00006198 BTC on popular exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and $31,179.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001869 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,621,719 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

