Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ DGLY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 1,203.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Digital Ally worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

