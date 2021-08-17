Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0107 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 47.3% higher against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $404,163.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,661.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.77 or 0.06754697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $639.93 or 0.01432830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00378310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00141200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00574205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00354169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00317806 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,675,176 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.