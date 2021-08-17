Digitex Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Digitex coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and $2.03 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00061520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00921936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

