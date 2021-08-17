Digitex Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00058001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00015244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.31 or 0.00839458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00046843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100617 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

