Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,337. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55.

