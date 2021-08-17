Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.52% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000.

DFAU traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,783. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

