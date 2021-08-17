DinoSwap Market Capitalization Tops $19.58 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 34.3% lower against the dollar. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $19.58 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00134074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00158720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.75 or 1.00235839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.07 or 0.00925660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.40 or 0.07010432 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 72,205,821 coins and its circulating supply is 16,988,437 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

