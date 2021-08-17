Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Diodes worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 9,672.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,145 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

