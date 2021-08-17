Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,094.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,094 ($40.42) and last traded at GBX 3,036 ($39.67), with a volume of 2911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,030 ($39.59).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,954.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

