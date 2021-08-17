Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,094.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,094 ($40.42) and last traded at GBX 3,036 ($39.67), with a volume of 2911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,030 ($39.59).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,954.66. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

