Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily 5G Communications Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:TENG) dropped 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51.

