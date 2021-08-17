Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Down 4.4%

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.71. Approximately 19,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 14,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOTO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.