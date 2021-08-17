Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

TROW stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.83. The stock had a trading volume of 644,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,894. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.09. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.