Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,265 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $18.84 on Tuesday, hitting $647.44. 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,382. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $570.78. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $665.25.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,154,588.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

