Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,987 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in VMware by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,032,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,437 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VMware by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, hitting $155.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,863. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.86. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VMW. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

