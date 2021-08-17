Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $364.63. The stock had a trading volume of 196,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,263. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.96 and a twelve month high of $384.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,729 shares of company stock valued at $36,401,424. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

