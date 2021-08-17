Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,917 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,386,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,666. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

