Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys 818 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.39. The stock had a trading volume of 925,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

