Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 69,152 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000. AbbVie accounts for about 2.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

ABBV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

