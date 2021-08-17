Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.86. 2,265,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

