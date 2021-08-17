Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $556.31. The company had a trading volume of 828,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,414. The business has a 50-day moving average of $511.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $557.59. The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

