Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.30. 3,599,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,116. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 959.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

